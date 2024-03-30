TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TowneBank by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 442,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 106,168 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TowneBank by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.88. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $31.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

