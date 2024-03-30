TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.88. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $31.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 48.31%.
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
