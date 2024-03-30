Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in March

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 29th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toyo Tire Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOTTF remained flat at $17.97 during trading hours on Friday. Toyo Tire has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $17.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.

Toyo Tire Company Profile

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

