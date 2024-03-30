TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 1.5% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $28,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,231.60 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $714.98 and a 12 month high of $1,238.95. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,154.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,005.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

