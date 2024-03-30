Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Up 42.2% in March

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the February 29th total of 88,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 43,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $459,499.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,222,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,252,685.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 148,931 shares of company stock worth $1,483,335 over the last ninety days. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 56,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $134.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.70. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 136.51% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TZOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TZOO

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.