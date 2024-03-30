Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRINL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,263. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

About Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

