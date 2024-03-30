Truist Financial Lowers Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target to $16.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -184.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,633,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,332,000 after acquiring an additional 685,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,564,000 after acquiring an additional 239,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,231,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,888,000 after acquiring an additional 405,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,127,000 after acquiring an additional 262,145 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

