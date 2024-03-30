Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $1,135.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $967.59.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $962.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $958.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $880.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.