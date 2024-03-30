Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,135.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $967.59.

REGN stock opened at $962.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $958.93 and its 200 day moving average is $880.12. The stock has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

