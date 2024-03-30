TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Down 56.0% in March

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the February 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuanChe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TuanChe in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TuanChe by 10.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TuanChe in the third quarter valued at $849,000. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TuanChe alerts:

TuanChe Stock Performance

TuanChe stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. TuanChe has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.