Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,900 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the February 29th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,259.8 days.
Tullow Oil Trading Up 6.1 %
TUWLF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
