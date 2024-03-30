Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,900 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the February 29th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,259.8 days.

Tullow Oil Trading Up 6.1 %

TUWLF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

