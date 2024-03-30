Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the February 29th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turbo Energy stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Turbo Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TURB opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12. Turbo Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

About Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, Europe, and internationally. Its products include lithium-ion batteries; inverters; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

