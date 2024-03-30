Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the February 29th total of 367,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tyro Payments Price Performance
Shares of TYPMF stock remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tyro Payments has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.
Tyro Payments Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tyro Payments
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Tyro Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyro Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.