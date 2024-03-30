Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the February 29th total of 367,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tyro Payments Price Performance

Shares of TYPMF stock remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tyro Payments has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Payments and Banking. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

