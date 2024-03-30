Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for 3.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $274,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $77,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

