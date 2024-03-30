UBS Group Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $197.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $167.00 to $197.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.69.

VLO opened at $170.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.00. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $172.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

