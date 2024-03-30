UBS Group Lowers BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $101.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BNTX. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.40.

BioNTech stock opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $410,984,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 15.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,612,000 after buying an additional 1,152,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4,861.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 952,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,711,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

