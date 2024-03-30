Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Short Interest Update

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 29th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 962,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $75,534.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 334,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,331.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,676,050 shares in the company, valued at $18,386,268.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $75,534.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,331.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $673,734. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Udemy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Udemy by 58.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Udemy during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Udemy by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Price Performance

UDMY opened at $10.98 on Friday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on UDMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UDMY

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.