UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 25,757,488 shares traded.

UK Oil & Gas Stock Up 12.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

About UK Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. UK Oil & Gas PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UK Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.