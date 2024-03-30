Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.93. 2,265,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

