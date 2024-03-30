Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Update

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Uniper Price Performance

UNPRF remained flat at $57.66 on Friday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Green Generation, Flexible Generation, and Greener Commodities. The Green Generation segment operates emission-free electricity generation facilities, including hydroelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar power plants.

