Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Update

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Uniper Price Performance
UNPRF remained flat at $57.66 on Friday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40.
About Uniper
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Uniper
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.