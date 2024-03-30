United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ UG opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

United-Guardian Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United-Guardian Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

