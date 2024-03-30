United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 14,125 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $3,336,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

UTHR opened at $229.72 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.00 and a 200-day moving average of $227.44.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

