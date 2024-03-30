Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the February 29th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Universal Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UETMF remained flat at $13.23 during trading on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

