Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the February 29th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Universal Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UETMF remained flat at $13.23 during trading on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.
About Universal Entertainment
