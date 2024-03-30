Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 5.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.71. 3,789,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,588,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative net margin of 46.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $45,923.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,865.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $34,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,332.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $45,923.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,865.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,777 shares of company stock worth $351,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,589,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Upstart by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

