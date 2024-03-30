Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.91. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 6,240,678 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 219,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,888,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 99,783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

