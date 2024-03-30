Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Up 37.0% in March

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 29th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Urban One by 440.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 64.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Urban One by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 19.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Urban One has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $132.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

