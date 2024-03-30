Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Short Interest Down 40.5% in March

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the February 29th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Urgent.ly Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULY opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28. Urgent.ly has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urgent.ly

In other Urgent.ly news, Director Volkow Ben sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $54,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 562,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Urgent.ly

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urgent.ly during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Urgent.ly from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.

