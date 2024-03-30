US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on April 3rd

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1413 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Get US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.76% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.