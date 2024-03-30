US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Announces $0.17 Dividend

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1675 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Price Performance
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38.
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile
