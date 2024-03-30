US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:TBIL)

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2186 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,345,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000.

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

