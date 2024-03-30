US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1657 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Price Performance
Shares of UFIV stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $50.83.
About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF
