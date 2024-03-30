US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2153 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

