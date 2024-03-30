US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2153 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $50.30.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.