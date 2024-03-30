Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 29th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Down 2.4 %

USNZY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,689. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

