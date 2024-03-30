UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the February 29th total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UTime Price Performance
NASDAQ:WTO opened at $0.22 on Friday. UTime has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.
About UTime
