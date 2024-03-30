UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the February 29th total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UTime Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTO opened at $0.22 on Friday. UTime has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

