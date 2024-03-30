Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 155,856 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 70,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vacasa from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Vacasa Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $152.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.82) by $3.34. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a positive return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $177.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vacasa

In other Vacasa news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,006.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,700 shares of company stock valued at $704,097. 46.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vacasa by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,941,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

