Van Strum & Towne Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.
Insider Activity at Allstate
In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Allstate Stock Performance
Shares of ALL traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.01. 1,735,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,279. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $173.47.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.
Allstate Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.77%.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allstate
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.