Van Strum & Towne Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.01. 1,735,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,279. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $173.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.77%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.