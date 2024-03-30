Van Strum & Towne Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHI. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 310,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $45.19.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

