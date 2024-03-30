Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.1% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,032,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

