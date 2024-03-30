Van Strum & Towne Inc. Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. 14,618,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,210,934. The company has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.