Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 1.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.55.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.89. 4,039,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,588. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $149.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.