Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.8% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,847. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $113.89.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

