Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 77,884 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,884 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,155,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,652,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

