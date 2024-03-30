Van Strum & Towne Inc. Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,457. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.67. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

