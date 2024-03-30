Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 53000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.
Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Vanadiumcorp Resource
VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.
