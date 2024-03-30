VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0849 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS XMPT opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMPT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 282.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after buying an additional 1,046,618 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 416,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the period.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

