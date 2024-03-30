VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

ITM stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITM. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

