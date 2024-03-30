VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Holdings Raised by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 151.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 1.1% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MOAT opened at $89.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

