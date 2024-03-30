VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.90. 654,180 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

