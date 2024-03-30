VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) to Issue Dividend of $0.53 on April 5th

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5328 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PPH stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.80. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $470.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPH. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.