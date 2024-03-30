Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2749 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75.

