Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after acquiring an additional 496,791 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $182.61. 966,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,462. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average of $167.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.